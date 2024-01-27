2 KLO Militants Captured With Hand-Made Explosives In Assam's Gossaigaon

As many as two active militant cadres of the proscribed Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) outfit were captured in Assam's Gossaigaon on Saturday, officials informed.
As per the information at hand while filing this report, the two cadres, residents of Khoksaguri II block under the Sapkata Police Outpost in Gossaigaon town which falls under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam in the Kokrajhar district.
The arrested KLO cadres were identified as Rabindra Barman, and Prosenjit Barman. Moreover, officials said that they found and seized a hand-made explosive from the duo.
The seized explosive weighed at around five kilograms, which could potentially have killed many if the duo had been successful in carrying out their plans, officials added.
It may be noted that the recent apprehensions of the KLO cadres come at a time when a faction of one of the largest banned militant organizations of the region signed a historic peace accord with the Centre and the state government.
The pro-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) in December last year put pen to paper bringing to close a decades long matter, even as the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-Independent faction remains operative.
Union home minister Amit Shah during his recent Assam visit pointed out that under the current regime at the Centre, insurgency has come down in the region. However, such incidents highlight the cause for concern.