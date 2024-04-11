2 Major Cash Seizures In Assam Ahead Of LS Polls, Congress Leader Detained

With Lok Sabha elections just over a week away, crackdown against unfair practices during the polls has intensified in Assam. As a part of the crackdown, the state Congress unit sectary Jintu Gogoi was apprehended with large sums of cash on Wednesday.
As per reports, the authorities apprehended Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) secretary Jintu Hazarika in Lakhimpur. He was found in possession of cash amounting to Rs 5 lakh, 81 thousand.
Officials informed that they suspect the large pile of cash was to be used in election related activities, possibly for handing out to people to lure them to vote for the party.
Meanwhile, in another crackdown earlier in the day in Assam's Karimganj, over Rs 22 lakhs was seized from a vehicle intercepted at a checkpoint.
According to the information received, a Bolero vehicle was intercepted at a routine naka checking and the cash was found inside it upon thoroughly searching the vehicle.
Officials said that Rs 22,95,500 was seized from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle reportedly tried to flee from the checking but was caught after the police chased him down.
The accused in the matter was identified by the police as Abdus Sabur. He was detained by the authorities who took him in for questioning in connection with the matter.