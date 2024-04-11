Lok Sabha Polls: Assam Tea Workers Demand Action On Longstanding Grievances

"Daily we get Rs 230 and Rs 1310 per week as wage. I have a 6-member family. How can we live with just Rs 1310, but we have no option because we are tea garden workers? During the election time, the political parties, and candidates assure us that they would increase the daily wage, but it never happened. We demand to increase our daily wage to Rs 600 per day. After the election, the political parties, and candidates forget all things and our living style remains the same. Every year the same thing is happening. The candidates and political parties got our votes, but they have failed to resolve our problems. Price hike of essential commodities also hit us,” Bhanu said.