2 Minor NSCN-IM Cadres Arrested in Assam

The Tinsukia police arrested two minor cadres of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland - Isac Muivah (NSCN-IM) faction on Sunday.

The minor cadres were arrested after search operations conducted by the Tinsukia police along the Assam-Arunachal border.

The arrested cadres have been identified as Jongo Sen Khasa who is 16-years-old and Noglet Nangpa who is 13-years-old.

Huge amount of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the duo’s possession.

Police have seized two HK rifles, two IEDs, three magazines, 283 rounds of live ammunition, one hand grenade and other objectionable documents from the cadres’ possession.

