Assam: Tokay Geckos Seized In Jorhat, 2 Held

Two persons have been arrested by the forest department for allegedly smuggling tokay geckos from Assam’s Jorhat on Saturday.

As many as five Geckos were seized from the duo’s possession.

The arrested individuals were identified as Paresh Bahoi and Yadob Pegu.

Geckos are small lizards that are found in warm climates across the globe.

Last year, around 10 Geckos along with 10kg Pangolin skin were seized in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

In the international market, Pangolin skin costs over 3,000 dollars per kg.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again