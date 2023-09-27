2 Minor Sisters Drown to Death in River in Assam's Barpeta

In a tragic incident, two minor sisters reportedly lost their lives after drowning in a river at Baghbar in Assam's Barpeta district.
According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening while the two sisters were returning back from the agricultural fields. They were reportedly swept away by the heavy currents of the Jaljali River.
The deceased minor girls have ben identified as Shamina Akhtar and Afruda Begum, sources said.
Meanwhile, the Barpeta Police arrived at the incident spot after being informed about the incident.
The police along with the help of locals have recovered the body of Afruda Begum. However, the body of Shamina is yet to be recovered.