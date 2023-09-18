Assam: 3 Minor Girls Drown To Death At Local Pond In Boithalangso

As many as three minor girls drowned to death in a tragic incident in Assam's Boithalangso. The girls had gone out for a bath at a pond after which they drowned in it, stated preliminary reports.
As per the reports, the incident took place on Sunday evening at Putsari village under the Boithalangso Police Station in the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam.
The three girls, two of them aged 10 years old and another aged eight years old, had gone out for a bath at a nearby pond when the drowned there.
The identities of the deceased are being withheld at the moment. Following their demise, the entire region is in mourning.
Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.
In yet another case of drowning that came to the fore last week, two minor girls lost their lives while going for a bath in a pond at Ratabari village in Assam’s Karimganj district.
The incident was reported when the duo went for a bath in the pond adjacent to their village. Unfortunately, both of them drowned.
Their lifeless bodies were discovered floating on the pond by villagers hours after they went missing.
Following the discovery, local police were informed who reached the scene soon after and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.
Last month amid Independence Day celebrations, tragedy struck Assam’s Nagaon district after three youths drowned to death while taking a bath in a waterfall.