2 Miscreants Attack Assam Varsity Student, Rob Cash & Personal Belongings

Assam DGP GP Singh has directed the Cachar Superintendent of police to investigate the incident.
In a daring act of crime, two masked miscreants allegedly robbed a student of the Mass Communication Department at the Assam University in Silchar on Wednesday night.

The victim identified as Siddharth Mala was in a car driving back to his home in Dorgakona from Silchar at around 2 am at midnight when he was chased down by a Meghalaya Registered Alto car.

According to reports, Alto's car started chasing Mala's car near the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Silchar. After driving some distance, the miscreants overtook Mala's car and stopped him near Bariknagar.

Two masked miscreants then came out of the car and started to break the windshield of Mala’s car with some sharp weapons.

Not only this, the miscreants used paper spray on him; they dragged him out of his car and thrashed him severely.

They also abused Mala in a local language (Sylheti) and left him unconscious in the middle of the road.

After regaining consciousness in the morning, Mala found his belongings missing including the car which he was driving.

Meanwhile, the matter has been brought to the notice of the Cachar police. Moreover, the Assam DGP GP Singh has also directed the Cachar Superintendent of police to investigate the incident.

Further investigations are underway.

