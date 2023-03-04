Unidentified Miscreants Goes On Rampage in Digboi, Vehicles Damaged

Unidentified miscreants went on the rampage late on Friday and damaged several cars in Tinsukia’s Digboi locality.

This is the first such incident being reported from the Asia’s first oil city where locals had to suffer because of hooliganism by unidentified miscreants.

As per a CCTV footage, four miscreants used stones to damage pick-up vans, cars starting from the Anandapara locality to Tupla basti in Digboi.

Speaking to the media, one of the local people said, “After I woke up in the morning, I learnt about the damage. At first, I thought it was the windshield of my car which was broken, but later found it was the door glass which was smashed by the miscreants. Not only me, there were several other vehicles on the roadside which were vandalized by the miscreants. They used stones to break the glasses.”

It is also learned that the group hurled stones at the residences of the Digboi town; however, no injury has been reported yet.

Meanwhile, Digboi police is looking into the incident and have conducted a search operation to nab the culprits.