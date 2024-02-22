2 Missing Mariani Girls Rescued in Bihar, Family Allege Police Negligence

Two girls who had gone missing from Mariani in Assam's Jorhat district have been rescued, reports said on Thursday.
As per preliminary reports, the missing girls were recovered by their family members from Bihar. Reports also said that the girls were rescued while they were travelling from Bangalore.
They have arrived in West Bengal's Siliguri along with their respective guardians, reports added. The guardians of the girls have alleged that they did not receive any support from the police regarding the incident.
Further, the father of one of the girl have also claimed that a youth named Biki alias Huzel Ahmed was spotted inside the moving train.
However, as of the filing of this report, the identities of the rescued girls remain unknown.
Reportedly, three girls went missing on Monday (February 12). The missing girls were as Anushka Koch, a resident of Kalyanpur no. 1; and Gayatri Sutia, a resident of Kalyanpur no. 2, sources informed.
Shortly after this, another incident involving the disappearance of three young girls was reported from the same location. The three missing girls have been identified as Sweety Sarkar (16), Bidya Sarkar (11) and Harshita Basak (17), reports said.