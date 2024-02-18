"Will Reach Home on Feb 21", Informs Missing Mariani Girl Over Phone

One among the five girls who are currently missing from Mariani in Assam's Jorhat has informed that she will return home on February 20.
According to reports, the girl identified as Anushka Koch, a resident of Mariani's Kalyanpur no. 1 called up her parents last night. In the call, Anushka was infuriated that her parents spread the news of their disappearance.
She further warned her family not to communicate with the police or media regarding this incident.
In the phone call, she said, "We are safe wherever we are. Please don't further stretch the issue and reach out to news channels regarding this. All of us are somewhere near Kolkata. We reached by train and we will again leave from here on February 19. Probably, we will reach Guwahati Railway Station by Febraury 21. If you want, you can come to take us from the decision."
"And please delete everything that has reached all news channels and also don not tell the police that we called you," she added.
Earlier on Saturday, reports emerged about the disappearance of five minor girls from Mariani locality of Jorhat.
Reportedly, three girls went missing on Monday (February 12). The missing girls were as Anushka Koch, a resident of Kalyanpur no. 1; and Gayatri Sutia, a resident of Kalyanpur no. 2, sources informed.
Shortly after this, another incident involving the disappearance of three young girls was reported from the same location. The three missing girls have been identified as Sweety Sarkar (16), Bidya Sarkar (11) and Harshita Basak (17), reports said.