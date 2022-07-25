2 More Missing Assam Labourers Rescued from Arunachal

Two more labourers from Assam who were missing in Arunachal Pradesh have been rescued in a critical condition from the jungles at Huri village in Kurung Kumey district.

The labourers were rescued by joint operations conducted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the local rescue teams.

The labourers have been identified as Kholebuddin Shiekh (27) and Shamidul Sheikh (19). Both the labourers were first brought to the camp at Huri and then shifted to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Damin for further treatment.

The duo is likely to be shifted to the Naharlagun or Koloriang district hospital as they are in a serious condition.

According to reports, search operations by the Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers could not be launched on Monday due to bad weather. The rescue operations will resume tomorrow if the weather changes.

Earlier three rescued labourers were shifted from Huri to Koloriang District Hospital for further treatment. DC, SP and DMO of Kurung Kumey visited the District Hospital and interacted with the three admitted labourers.

As many as 19 persons are missing since July 5 from the project site in the neihbouring state.

According to a missing report dated July 13 filed by the contractor who had brought them to the state for work, the labourers had allegedly fled the labour camps at the road construction site of BRO in Damin circle on July 5 after being denied leave to return home on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.