‘Have No Role in VP Polls’, Says Assam CM after Margaret Alva Seeks Support

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday confirmed having a conversation with Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva and asserted that he has no role to play in the Vice Presidential polls as he is not a member of the electoral college.

This comes after Margaret Alva reached out to chief ministers of various states as part of her campaign to garner support for the elections. Besides speaking to the Assam chief minister, she also spoke to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Informing this CM Sarma took to titter and wrote, “Smt. @alva_margaret spoke to me this morning. I politely told her that I'm not a member of the electoral college. As such I have no role in the election of Vice President of India.”