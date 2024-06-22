Assam: Two Poachers Shot Dead by Forest Officials in Laokhowa Sanctuary

In a recent encounter, two poachers were killed by forest officials at the Charaihagi forest camp area in Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary, situated in Assam’s Nagaon district. The incident occurred late at Friday night when the two brothers, were caught smuggling fish in Rowmari Beel.
The deceased identified as Jalil Uddin and Sameer Uddin were residents of Dhingbari Chapari village in Juria. Forest department officials discovered the two poachers during a routine patrol and a confrontation ensued, resulting in the fatal shooting of the brothers.
Following the incident, the bodies of the deceased were transported to Nagaon Hospital overnight by the forest department. A large contingent of police and forest department personnel has since been deployed at the scene to maintain order and ensure security.