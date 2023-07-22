2 ULFA-I Cadres Surrender in Arunachal Pradesh’s Laju

Two cadres of the banned militant outfit, United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I) surrendered at Laju in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, reports emerged on Saturday.
The cadres identified as Rituraj Gohain alias Moina Asom and Mantha Neog surrendered before the 6th Assam Rifles.
Both the cadres are in Assam Rifle’s custody at the moment, sources said.
Earlier in the month of February this year, a self styled major Bulbul Chandra Barua alias Sangram Saikia, surrendered before the then Additional Director General of Police, Hiren Nath.
The 48-year-old militant leader joined the outfit in 1997 and received arms and medical training in ULFA camps of Myanmar. A close associate of ULFA-I Chief Paresh Barua and other senior leaders of the outfit, Saikia was "promoted as a major" in 2018.