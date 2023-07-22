2 ULFA-I Cadres Surrender in Arunachal Pradesh’s Laju

Earlier in the month of February this year, a self styled major Bulbul Chandra Barua alias Sangram Saikia, surrendered before the then Additional Director General of Police, Hiren Nath.

The 48-year-old militant leader joined the outfit in 1997 and received arms and medical training in ULFA camps of Myanmar. A close associate of ULFA-I Chief Paresh Barua and other senior leaders of the outfit, Saikia was "promoted as a major" in 2018.