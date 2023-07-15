Assam

Assam Police Interrogates Surrendered ULFA-I Cadres for Alleged Extortion Activities

According to sources, the individuals, identified as Sangram Asom and Ranjit Asom, have been held in a dedicated cell for questioning.
Assam Police Interrogates Surrendered ULFA-I Cadres for Alleged Extortion Activities
Assam Police Interrogates Surrendered ULFA-I Cadres for Alleged Extortion Activities
Pratidin Time

Two surrendered cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) were interrogated by a special branch of the Assam Police in Kahilipara, Guwahati.

According to sources, the individuals, identified as Sangram Asom and Ranjit Asom, have been held in a dedicated cell for questioning.

It is alleged that they were involved in extorting money following their surrender in Tinsukia back in February of this year.

The Assam Police is conducting a thorough investigation to gather evidence and determine the extent of their involvement in the reported extortion activities.

Further details are awaited as the interrogation progresses.

Assam Police Interrogates Surrendered ULFA-I Cadres for Alleged Extortion Activities
Assam: Money Extortion In The Name Of ULFA-I Attempted at Sonari
Assam police
ULFA

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-police-interrogates-surrendered-ulfa-i-cadres-for-alleged-extortion-activities
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com