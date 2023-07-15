Assam Police Interrogates Surrendered ULFA-I Cadres for Alleged Extortion Activities

Two surrendered cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) were interrogated by a special branch of the Assam Police in Kahilipara, Guwahati.
According to sources, the individuals, identified as Sangram Asom and Ranjit Asom, have been held in a dedicated cell for questioning.
It is alleged that they were involved in extorting money following their surrender in Tinsukia back in February of this year.
The Assam Police is conducting a thorough investigation to gather evidence and determine the extent of their involvement in the reported extortion activities.
Further details are awaited as the interrogation progresses.