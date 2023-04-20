20,000 Artists to Perform Bagurumba Dance To Make Another Guinness World Record in Assam

Days after Assam carved its name in the pages of the Guinness Book of World Records, the Bodo community of the state is now gearing up to showcase its traditional Bagurumba dance on the global stage, aiming to set a new Guinness World Record with over 20,000 artists.

Speaking to reporters, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) advisor Kusum Swargiary said, "You all know that after the successful biggest Bihu dance performance at a single venue in Guwahati on April 14, etching its name on a global stage, the government is now mulling to bring forth Bodo community's folk dance Bagarumba dance on the global platform aiming for a Guinness World Record".

Further Bodoland Territorial Region Chief Pramod Boro has announced plans to put the spotlight on the Bagurumba dance and make it a globally recognized dance form.

The Chief expressed his vision to showcase the cultural significance and emotional value of the Baisakh festival, rather than focusing on the monetary aspects.

The Bodo Sahitya Sabha and other Bodo organizations are already preparing for the mega dance performance, which is likely to take place next year.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also announced the government's initiative to bring the Bodo community's folk dance to the world stage.

The Bagurumba dance is known for its graceful movements and is an essential part of Bodo culture. The community is now hoping to showcase its rich heritage and traditions to the world through this dance performance.

If successful, the Bagurumba dance performance will set a new Guinness World Record and highlight the diverse cultural heritage of Assam. The Bodo community's efforts to showcase its dance form on a global stage are sure to draw attention to the region's unique traditions and help preserve them for future generations.