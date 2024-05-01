20,000 Yaba Tablets Seized From 2 Women In Assam As Railway Cops Raid Rajdhani

In a successful narcotic bust, authorities apprehended two female carriers and seized 20,000 Yaba tablets on a Rajdhani Express on Wednesday, officials informed.
The Government Railway Police (GRP), Assam led the operation based on specific inputs at around 7 am on train number 20503 - Rajdhani Express. During the raid, two female carriers, originally from West Bengal, were caught in possession of large quantities of Yaba tablets.
Authorities identified the apprehended women as Sumitra Barman (35) and Mamoni Ray (40), both hailing from Dinhata Thapu village under Dinhata Police Station in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.
During the raid, the officials came across 100 packets, 50 each carried by the two women, containing 20,000 suspected Yaba tablets. That is, each carrier was in possession of 10,000 Yaba tablets, said the officials..
Additionally, the officials informed that the accused women carriers were travelling from Dimapur in Nagaland, to Cooch Behar in West Bengal carrying the narcotics. They were found seated at seat number 31 and 32 on the A2 coach, the police mentioned.
Meanwhile, appropriate legal action has been initiated against both women and they will be processed as per the law.