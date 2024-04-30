Huge Drug Bust in Hailakandi District: Police Seize 8,600 Yaba Tablets

Simultaneous Raid by STF Uncovers Suspected Heroin

In another operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a raid in Dakhingaon, Saukuchi Road under the jurisdiction of Hatigaon Police Station in Guwahati. Acting on intelligence inputs, the STF apprehended two notorious drug peddlers and recovered a stash of illicit substances along with other incriminating items.