Huge Drug Bust in Hailakandi District: Police Seize 8,600 Yaba Tablets

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Panchgram police in Hailakandi district intercepted a group of alleged drug dealers and seized a large quantity of illicit substances. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a targeted operation in the Thandapur area under the aegis of Officer-in-Charge Bishnu Baruah.
During the operation, an Alto car bearing registration number AS 25 P 5846 was intercepted, and upon search, the Hailakandi police discovered a staggering 8,600 Yaba tablets concealed within the vehicle. Additionally, Rs 80,000 in cash was confiscated from the suspects.
The arrested individuals, identified as Anam Uddin Laskar and Abdul Rauf, are currently in police custody in Panchgram. Police estimate the market value of the seized Yaba tablets to be approximately Rs 26 lakh.
Simultaneous Raid by STF Uncovers Suspected Heroin
In another operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a raid in Dakhingaon, Saukuchi Road under the jurisdiction of Hatigaon Police Station in Guwahati. Acting on intelligence inputs, the STF apprehended two notorious drug peddlers and recovered a stash of illicit substances along with other incriminating items.
The raid yielded the following confiscated items:
1. One soapbox containing Suspected Heroin weighing 12.5 grams (excluding soapbox)
2. Cash amounting to Rs. 30,200
3. Two mobile phones
4. One 125cc Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle bearing registration number AS 15U 9994
The individuals apprehended during the operation are identified as Babidul Haque (26) and Nur Mohammad (24), both residents of Udmari village in Barpeta district, Assam. They are currently undergoing necessary legal procedures.