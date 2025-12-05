201 Lotus Flowers for Zubeen Garg as Actress Kasturi Barua Pays Tribute at Sonapur

Actress Kasturi Barua, who shared screen space with the late musical legend Zubeen Garg in his final film Roi Roi Binale, paid a deeply emotional tribute at his resting place on Friday, honouring the iconic singer’s life and legacy.

Overcome with grief yet filled with reverence, Kasturi adorned his memorial with 201 lotus flowers, a symbolic gesture representing purity, devotion and unconditional love, a fitting homage to an artist who profoundly shaped Assamese music, cinema and culture.

Standing in silent prayer, the actress reflected on her cherished moments with Zubeen Garg during the filming of Roi Roi Binale, a project that has now taken on historic and emotional significance as the maestro’s final artistic journey. Her presence at the memorial was a testament to the deep bond, respect and admiration she held for the legendary singer and composer.

Accompanying her was Chiranjib Kashyap, a former musician closely associated with Zubeen Garg, who also paid heartfelt respects. Recalling the singer’s immense contribution to Assam’s cultural landscape, Kashyap described Zubeen not merely as a musician but as a movement that transformed generations.

The atmosphere at the memorial turned profoundly emotional as silence enveloped the surroundings, broken only by whispered prayers and the presence of grieving fans who continue to honour his memory.

For Assam, Zubeen Garg is not just a name etched in history. He remains a voice, a revolution, and an emotion, one that will echo through the hearts of millions for generations to come.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Death Probe: CM Sarma Reveals Chargesheet Date