Zubeen Garg Death Probe: CM Sarma Reveals Chargesheet Date

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma has stated that authorities are working to complete the legal formalities in the Zubeen Garg case before a strict deadline.
Speaking about the ongoing investigation, the CM said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the case has identified around 3,000 to 4,000 relevant documents.
He confirmed that the final date for submitting the documents and charge sheets is the 18th of this month.
“The SIT has informed me that charge sheets will be filed between the 6th and 12th. We have to complete the process before the 18th; otherwise, the accused in jail may be eligible for bail. That is why we are obliged to submit everything according to the law before the 18th,” Sharma said.