Rajnath Singh Urges Tezpur University Graduates to Embrace Let's Do It Mindset

The difference between new and old India is about new thinking. Previously, it was a Let it be mindset, but now it is a Let's do it approach, according to Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India, who delivered his convocation address as the Chief Guest at Tezpur University's 21st Convocation today.
Appreciating Tezpur University’s efforts in providing quality education, the Defence Minister then explained the meaning of Convocation - Dikshyant. He explained that during a student’s academic journey, they are taught life skills and values to face challenges of life and that’s why it is called Dikshyant.
Singh then urged the students to focus on the essence of practical knowledge and pivotal role of character development.
Quoting Swami Vivekananda, the Defence Minister said that in the Western countries a tailor makes a gentleman; but, in ours (Bharat), character makes a gentleman.
Singh's discourse extended beyond academic realms to showcase India's multifaceted development, encompassing both economic growth and advancements in medical infrastructure. He discussed the vision of a New India and articulated the government's initiative to bolster domestic defense manufacturing.
Underscoring the significant role of youth in making the country Viksit Bharat, Defence Minister said, the idea of making India an economic and military superpower is based on confidence in the capabilities of talented youth. “To empower the youth and enhance their capabilities, our government has promoted start-up culture and innovation ecosystem”, he added.
With regard to a proposal of starting a Centre for Defence Studies named after Ahom General Lachit Borphukan at Tezpur University, the Union Minister directed the University authority to submit a proposal.
Presiding over the ceremony, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, Tezpur University urged the graduating students to be the flagbearers of the institution. “I believe that you will uphold the pride of this institution, with character and conviction so that the world tomorrow will see and celebrate Tezpur University”, Prof. Singh said.
Highlighting some of the achievements of the University, the Vice Chancellor informed that the University is putting its best efforts to fulfil national and regional aspirations, and, in this regard, the University has explored several collaborations to excel in quality research & innovations. Notable among them are collaborations with Dalhousie University, Canada, Mongolian National University of Education, and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Malaysia. “We have signed MoUs with Bodoland Territorial Council and IIT-Guwahati to fulfill regional aspirations”, Prof. Singh said.
Drawing reference to National Education Policy, he said that most of the academic progarmmes offered by the University are aligned with NEP. All the departments offer open elective (OE) and NEP introduced Value Added, Skills Enhancement, Multidisciplinary and Ability Enhancement Courses.
The Vice Chancellor was glad to inform the University's inclusive approach to education. “We are having students from various backgrounds, regions, and communities and the University has a healthy gender ratio of female: Male in 45:55”, he added.
During the occasion, state education minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu was also present alongwith other dignitaries.
A total of 1355 students had been conferred upon Degrees and Diplomas during the convocation, 110 received PhD; 785 Postgraduate; 432 Undergraduate (B.Tech /B.Sc/ BA / B.Ed / B.Com); 5 PG Diplomas and 23 had been awarded degrees/diplomas through distance/open learning mode. 46 toppers from various programmes qualified for Gold Medals.