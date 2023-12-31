Rajnath Singh Urges Tezpur University Graduates to Embrace Let's Do It Mindset

Highlighting some of the achievements of the University, the Vice Chancellor informed that the University is putting its best efforts to fulfil national and regional aspirations, and, in this regard, the University has explored several collaborations to excel in quality research & innovations. Notable among them are collaborations with Dalhousie University, Canada, Mongolian National University of Education, and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Malaysia. “We have signed MoUs with Bodoland Territorial Council and IIT-Guwahati to fulfill regional aspirations”, Prof. Singh said.