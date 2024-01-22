2024's First Poaching Reported At Kaziranga, Rhino Carcass Found

In what can be termed as the first incident of the year, unidentified poachers killed a rhino at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, reports said on Monday.
The carcass of a female rhino was reportedly recovered from the area surrounding the Maklung forest camp of the Agoratoli Forest Range at the national park.
As per reports, the poachers allegedly killed the rhino and cut off her horn. The forest officials have suspected that the poachers illegally crossed the north bank of the Brahmaputra River through boats and entered Kaziranga.
Further, reports have stated that the rhino is suspected to have been killed on Sunday evening itself. The forest officials traced the body this morning during the routine patrolling insidethe forest range.
Right after the incident, senior officers including the Field Officer of the Assam Forest Department reached the spot to enquire the entire matter. An operation have been launched to nab the poachers, reports added.