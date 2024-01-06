Two Rhinos Return to Assam Wildlife Sanctuary After 40 Years

After nearly four decades, two rhinos have returned to the Laokhowa and Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary, following a successful operation to combat encroachment, announced officials on Friday. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his delight, stating, Happy to share that after 40 years, our iconic Rhinos have returned to Laokhowa and Burachapori. They have returned within one year of our successful anti-encroachment operation in the region. 51.7 sq km of forest cover was retrieved from the evictions in 2023."