2,044 Arrested In Child Marriage Cases So Far, Informs Assam DGP

A total of 2,044 arrests have been made in connection to cases pertaining to child marriage in Assam as of Friday.

This was informed by the Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh.

Speaking to reporters, the top cop said, “The chief minister had received information about child marriage being rampant in several parts of the state, after which he ordered an inquiry. As per the directive, data of three years pertaining to child marriage cases were accessed.”

"Following this, all the district SPs were told to get in touch with respective village defence parties, Gaon Buras, chiefs of various communities and prominent people of various communities and on the basis of that we have observed that there are instances of child marriage in various parts of the state," he said.

He continued, “On the basis of this, we have specific instances where cognizable cases were made out and on the basis of that during the last two days, 4074 cases were registered across different districts of Assam. From yesterday, we started taking action on the basis of FIRs that were registered in different districts and till 3 pm we have arrested 2044 people from different districts in the state."

The highest arrests were made in Biswanath, Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Hojai, he further informed.

Complete breakdown below -