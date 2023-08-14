Assam

21 Assam Police Personnel to be Conferred with Prestigious Honours on I-Day

Eight police officials from Assam will receive Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 13 police personnel will be honored with Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service.
21 Assam Police Personnel to be Conferred with Prestigious Honours on I-Day
21 Assam Police Personnel to be Conferred with Prestigious Honours on I-Day
Pratidin Time

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day celebrations, eight police officials from Assam will receive Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and thirteen police personnel from the state will be honored with Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service on August 15.

The following is the list of police personnel who will receive PMG:

  1. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy. SP) Prakash Medhi

  2. Sub-Inspector (SI) Latuk Das

  3. Sub-Inspector (SI) Ritujyoti Nath

  4. Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Prakash Sonowal

  5. Sub-Inspector (SI) Mwblik Brahma

  6. Constable Semson Taro

  7. Constable Joy Kiri Teron

  8. Constable Nabajyoti Roy

Meanwhile, the thirteen police personnel who will be honored with Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service are:

  1. Rajen Singh, SP, Baksa

  2. Rupjyoti Dutta, Inspector (UB), O/O Salbari PS, Baksa

  3. Dipen Pator, Inspector (UB), Maibong PS, Dima Hasao

  4. Raj Kumar Singh, SI (M), Dakurbhita

  5. Kamaleswar Pandey, SI (UB), Ulubari

  6. Deben Chandra Borah, Havildar, Abhayapuri

  7. Satish Kumar, Dy. SP, Mandakata

  8. Indra Das, Constable (UB), Lakhimpur DEF

  9. Rajani Kalita Barman, Havildar, Abhayapuri

  10. Manoranjan Kakoti, ASI/CLK, Dakurbhita

  11. Diganta Baglari, Constable (UB), Sivasagar DEF

  12. Nirala Bala Kachari, Constable (UB), Bongaigaon

  13. H Bishow Chandra Singha, ASI (Tech), Ulubari

21 Assam Police Personnel to be Conferred with Prestigious Honours on I-Day
4 Assam Cops Awarded Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation
Assam police
Independence Day

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/21-police-conferred-prestigious-honours-on-i-day
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com