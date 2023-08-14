21 Assam Police Personnel to be Conferred with Prestigious Honours on I-Day

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day celebrations, eight police officials from Assam will receive Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and thirteen police personnel from the state will be honored with Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service on August 15.
The following is the list of police personnel who will receive PMG:
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy. SP) Prakash Medhi
Sub-Inspector (SI) Latuk Das
Sub-Inspector (SI) Ritujyoti Nath
Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Prakash Sonowal
Sub-Inspector (SI) Mwblik Brahma
Constable Semson Taro
Constable Joy Kiri Teron
Constable Nabajyoti Roy
Meanwhile, the thirteen police personnel who will be honored with Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service are:
Rajen Singh, SP, Baksa
Rupjyoti Dutta, Inspector (UB), O/O Salbari PS, Baksa
Dipen Pator, Inspector (UB), Maibong PS, Dima Hasao
Raj Kumar Singh, SI (M), Dakurbhita
Kamaleswar Pandey, SI (UB), Ulubari
Deben Chandra Borah, Havildar, Abhayapuri
Satish Kumar, Dy. SP, Mandakata
Indra Das, Constable (UB), Lakhimpur DEF
Rajani Kalita Barman, Havildar, Abhayapuri
Manoranjan Kakoti, ASI/CLK, Dakurbhita
Diganta Baglari, Constable (UB), Sivasagar DEF
Nirala Bala Kachari, Constable (UB), Bongaigaon
H Bishow Chandra Singha, ASI (Tech), Ulubari