4 Assam Cops Awarded Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation

Four personnel from the Assam Police have been awarded the “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” for the year 2023.
The four cops from Assam who have received the award are DCP Surjeet Singh Panesar; Inspector Durga Kingkar Kumar; Inspector Ariful Haque and SI Smt. M Thadoi Singha.
The four cops are among 140 personnel across the country who have been conferred the award.
This Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and recognize such Excellence in Investigation. It is announced on August 12th every year.
Among the personnel receiving these awards are 15 from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 12 from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), 10 from Uttar Pradesh, 9 each from Kerala and Rajasthan, 8 from Tamil Nadu, 7 from Madhya Pradesh and 6 from Gujarat.
The remaining are from the other States/Union Territories/Organizations. These include 22 women police officers.
The recommendations of the eligible officials of the rank ranging from Head Constable to Superintendent of Police are asked to be submitted online.