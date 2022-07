Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta on Saturday informed that the state reported as many as 211 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to the health minister, the maximum cases (88) were reported from the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The fresh cases were detected out of 1,701 tests done during that time, taking the positivity rate to 12.40 per cent.

On the other hand, the recovery rate stood at 98.69 per cent.