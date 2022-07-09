Assam Reports 8 Fresh Cases Of Japanese Encephalitis

Amid a surge in cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam, as many as eight fresh cases were reported in the state on Saturday.

The total cases of JE since July now stand at 82 in the state, data from the national health mission (NHM) in Assam showed.

Of the eight new cases, three were reported from Barpeta district, two from Dibrugarh and one each from Kamrup Metropolitan, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts.

Meanwhile, one person died of the disease today. The death was reported from Dibrugargh. With this, the cumulative death toll due to the virus stands at eight.

According a release from NHM, a video conference with all districts on the current Acute encephalitis syndrome (AES)/JE situation was chaired by Principal Secretary - Health, Shri Avinash Joshi IAS, in the presence of Dr. M S Lakshmi Priya, IAS, Mission Director, NHM Assam, Shri. Kamaljit Talukdar, ACS, DHS (FW), Dr. Manoj Kr. Choudhury, Executive Director, NHM Assam and other State Health officials, today at NHM Assam HQ.