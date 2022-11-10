Assam: 22 Buffaloes Rescued in Cachar

As many as 22 buffaloes were rescued in Assam’s Cachar district on Thursday.

According to sources, the truck, bearing the registration number ML04 A 8824, was en route Bangladesh via Meghalaya from Barak when they were intercepted in Cachar.

The police have arrested two persons, identified as Larios Sieh and Silas Labre, hailing from Meghalaya’s Khliehriat in connection to the seizure.

For the past few months, the police have been successful in rescuing cattle heads and buffaloes from smuggling.

Few months back, the New Guwahati Railway Police had seized 32 buffaloes from BG Yard in Bamunimaidam. The buffaloes were brought to the state from New Delhi by train.