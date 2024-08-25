22 Cases of Rape in Two Months: Assam Congress Demands Accountability from BJP Govt

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has demanded the BJP government in Assam to present a comprehensive white paper on crimes against women in the state.
This comes in response to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent statement, where he acknowledged that 22-23 cases of rapes and crimes against women have been registered in the past two months.
APCC claims this admission highlights the failure of the BJP government to maintain law and order, particularly in ensuring the safety of women.
"Complete Breakdown of Law and Order"
APCC Vice President, Bobbeeta Sharma, expressed deep concern over the escalating crimes against women, terming it as a complete breakdown of law and order. She pointed to the heinous crime in Dhing involving a young girl, strongly condemning the incident and urging strict action against the culprits.
"It is shameful that we must repeatedly raise our voices in protest against such atrocities. The fact that the Chief Minister himself listed the cases of crimes against women on social media amounts to an admission that the women of Assam are not safe under BJP rule," Sharma stated.
She also emphasized the need for a deeper investigation into unregistered cases, noting that many such incidents go unreported.
Failure to Ensure Women's Safety
Sharma questioned the BJP government's efforts in ensuring women's safety, particularly in terms of infrastructure. "The provision of street lights, CCTV cameras, women safety apps, and helpline numbers is critical. Despite crores being sanctioned for installing CCTVs in Guwahati under the Smart City project, where are the cameras? And what about the 'Boroxa' women safety app launched by the Honourable President in April 2023? Are women even aware of it?" she asked.
Criticism of Assam Women Commission
APCC also criticized the Assam Women's Commission for its perceived inaction, accusing the organization of remaining "mute spectators" during incidents of crimes against women. Sharma urged the media to scrutinize the Commission's role, asking whether the public even knows who its chairperson is.
Demand for a Comprehensive Report
APCC demanded that the BJP government present a detailed white paper on crimes against women over the last decade. "This is not just a demand from a political party but a plea from every mother, sister, and daughter in Assam who wants to live in a safe and secure environment," Sharma declared.
APCC Criticizes BJP Government’s Track Record
Ratul Kalita, Chairman of APCC's Social Media and IT Department, documented the failures of the BJP-led government in Assam, highlighting alarming statistics.
Between 2016 and February 2023, a total of 12,726 rape cases and 1,70,174 crimes against women were registered in Assam. He noted that on average, five rapes were reported daily in the state, with Guwahati city alone accounting for 452 cases. Kalita demanded that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarify the reasons behind the rising crime rates despite the BJP's long-standing rule in both the state and the Centre.
National Crime Statistics
Kalita also presented national crime statistics, emphasizing that Assam consistently ranks at the top for crimes against women. In 2021, Assam had the highest rate of crimes against women at 168.3 per 100,000 population, compared to the national average of 64.5. "There has been a gradual increase in crimes against women under BJP rule, which raises serious concerns," Kalita added.
BJP Called Out for Inaction
APCC spokesperson Barnali Phukan condemned the growing violence against women, noting that 23 crimes against women were reported in Assam in just the past one and a half months.
Phukan questioned the BJP's moral stance, referencing the Dhing incident, and accused the party of providing "moral courage to criminals" by failing to deliver justice in cases involving their own party leaders. She urged Assam Police to exercise caution during encounters to prevent the punishment of innocent individuals in the name of justice.