22 Persons Detained Across State in HSLC Science Paper Leak: Assam DGP

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has informed that a total of 22 persons have been detained in various parts of the state in connection to the paper leak incident for the General Science subject of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

The Assam DGP informed the development through a tweet on Tuesday. He also said that arrests have been made in Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

His tweet read, “Reference paper leakage case of General Science (C3) of HSLC examination being conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam - 22 persons have been detained at/from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. Further lawful action as mandated by law is being taken against them. We remain committed to unearth the network of people involved in leakage of the question paper and the conspirators."