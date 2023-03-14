22 Persons Detained Across State in HSLC Science Paper Leak: Assam DGP

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has informed that a total of 22 persons have been detained in various parts of the state in connection to the paper leak incident for the General Science subject of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.
The Assam DGP informed the development through a tweet on Tuesday. He also said that arrests have been made in Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.
His tweet read, “Reference paper leakage case of General Science (C3) of HSLC examination being conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam - 22 persons have been detained at/from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. Further lawful action as mandated by law is being taken against them. We remain committed to unearth the network of people involved in leakage of the question paper and the conspirators."
It may be mentioned that the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam arrested three persons for their involvement in the paper leak incident on Monday.
The three arrested persons were teachers Jyotirekha Borgohain and Herambo Kumar Das, and driver Bindeshwar Tumung. All three are employees of the Bhauri Devi Sarawgi High School.
On the other hand, another accused identified as Chitra Roy is also being interrogated by the CID in connection to the case. However, he has not been arrested as of now.
Meanwhile, the CID also summoned SEBA Examination Controller Nayan Jyoti Sarma and Chief Controller Jimli Kakoty Saikia.
On Sunday, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) had reportedly decided to cancel the General Science exam at the last moment after the question paper allegedly got leaked on social media. Earlier, HSLC Exam was cancelled for English subject. As per the notice issued by SEBA, the English exam has been cancelled in one of the centres in Cachar district.