CID Arrests 2 Teachers, A Driver in Connection to HSLC Science Paper Leak

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam has arrested three persons for their involvement in the paper leak incident for the General Science subject of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination have been arrested.

The three arrested persons have been identified as teachers Jyotirekha Borgohain and Herambo Kumar Das, and driver Bindeshwar Tumung.

Jyotirekha Borgohain is currently being kept at the Panbazar Police Station. The two other accused are currently at the CID police station.

On Monday, a CID team started detailed investigations into the paper leak incident. The team received a clue of the culprits who leaked the paper. Based on the clues, the team took three persons into their custody for questioning. All three are employees of the Bhauri Devi Sarawgi High School.

On the other hand, another accused identified as Chitra Roy is also being interrogated by the CID in connection to the case. However, he has not been arrested as of now.

On the other hand, the CID also summoned SEBA Examination Controller Nayan Jyoti Sarma and Chief Controller Jimli Kakoty Saikia.

On Sunday, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) had reportedly decided to cancel the General Science exam at the last moment after the question paper allegedly got leaked on social media. Earlier, HSLC Exam was cancelled for English subject. As per the notice issued by SEBA, the English exam has been cancelled in one of the centres in Cachar district.

The cancelled HSLC examination of General Science subject will now be held on March 30 from 9 am onwards in all the centres in the state. The announcement was made through a notification which was shared by state education minister Ranoj Pegu in his official Twitter handle.

On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram in Cachar district will be held on March 28.