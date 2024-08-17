"24 Bombs Could Have Caused Catastrophic Damage to Assam": Akhil Gogoi

Furthermore, Raijor Dal, President, Akhil Gogoi criticized the administration's response, asserting that the August 15 incident exposed a severe lack of governance.

"The fact that 24 bombs were planted on Independence Day highlights the failure of the current administration," Gogoi remarked. He argued that the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and Director General of Police (DGP) should have resigned in the wake of the security breach. "There should have been immediate transfers of officials responsible for such a grave lapse, but instead, the government appears to be undermining the seriousness of the issue," he added.