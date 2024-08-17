"24 Bombs Could Have Caused Catastrophic Damage to Assam": Akhil Gogoi

In the aftermath of a significant security breach on Independence Day, political leaders have sharply criticized the Assam government for its inability to address the threat posed by planted explosives across the state. The banned militant group ULFA (I) claimed responsibility for planting 24 bombs intended to cause a series of blasts on August 15. Despite the Assam Police’s efforts, they were unable to locate all the devices in time
Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), President, Lurinjyoti Gogoi voiced strong discontent, accusing the Assam Police of inadequacy in handling the crisis.
"Despite the police being equipped and having received a list of the bomb locations, the fact that they could not find all the devices is alarming," Gogoi stated. "The situation required a higher level of vigilance, but it seems the Assam Police was merely a figurehead in this instance," he added.
Furthermore, Raijor Dal, President, Akhil Gogoi criticized the administration's response, asserting that the August 15 incident exposed a severe lack of governance.
"The fact that 24 bombs were planted on Independence Day highlights the failure of the current administration," Gogoi remarked. He argued that the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and Director General of Police (DGP) should have resigned in the wake of the security breach. "There should have been immediate transfers of officials responsible for such a grave lapse, but instead, the government appears to be undermining the seriousness of the issue," he added.
Gogoi warned that had all 24 bombs exploded, the consequences could have been catastrophic for Assam. He emphasized that the situation was not merely an oversight but a failure in the state's security system, calling for urgent reforms and accountability.
Meanwhile, Assam Police has offered a reward for concrete information on people linked to the plot to carry out bombings across the state on Independence Day. In a post on social media on Friday, the state police issued a reward of Rs 5 lakh seeking public support.
“We request public support for information in the ongoing investigation on Bomb like devices planted by ULFA. Credible information on persons involved in making, transporting, planting of these devices is requested,” the post stated.
A WhatsApp number: +91 91 326 997 35 has been released for public to submit any leads they may hold. Additionally, people may send information through direct messages to the official social media handles of Assam Police.
“Identity of the persons sharing information will be kept absolutely confidential,” added the post.