Assam Bomb Threat: Police Offers Rs 5 Lakh Reward For Information

Assam Police has offered a reward for concrete information on people linked to the plot to carry out bombings across the state on Independence Day. In a post on social media on Friday, the state police issued a reward of Rs 5 lakh seeking public support.
“We request public support for information in the ongoing investigation on Bomb like devices planted by ULFA. Credible information on persons involved in making, transporting, planting of these devices is requested,” the post stated.
A WhatsApp number: +91 91 326 997 35 has been released for public to submit any leads they may hold. Additionally, people may send information through direct messages to the official social media handles of Assam Police.
“Identity of the persons sharing information will be kept absolutely confidential,” added the post.
Meanwhile, a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the recovery of bombs at four locations of Guwahati to be headed by Joint Commissioner of Police.
On the other hand, to probe the bomb recoveries elsewhere in Assam, another SIT headed by Additional SP (Crime) will be formed. A team will head to Upper Assam for investigations on Saturday.
Notably, a high-level meeting was convened by Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh today in the wake of the bomb threat.
The meeting was held at the office of the Commissioner of Police and was attended by top police officials including Special DGP Harmeet Singh and IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta along with OCs and ACPs of police stations.
Top officers of STF, CID and special branch of Assam Police were also a part of the meeting.