24 Cops Dismissed From Service Since February 2023: Assam DGP

Notably, the Assam DGP recently issued a slew of measures to keep police personnel in check following several reports of police officials being involved in anti-social activities. He had asserted that any Assam Police personnel named in any sexual abuse-related case will be dismissed from duty immediately if found guilty in due investigation.

Officials who are caught taking bribe in either cash or kind, shall also be dismissed from duty if the charges stand proven. Furthermore, drinking or being intoxicated while on duty will also be dealt with strictly with immediate dismissal from duty if found guilty.

Police officials found extorting money from vehicles on road, be it private or transport vehicles, will also face disciplinary actions. Officials found owning property proportionately more than their income, will have to face the investigation of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Cell, and if found guilty, will face disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, all officers-in-charge (OC) and ICs have been given strict directions to ensure that every personnel coming under their purview shall be given at least one day off every week.

Also, if a junior officer is negligent in carrying out his or her responsibilities during the course of the investigation of a case, all supervising officers shall be held responsible, asserted the DGP.