24 Hours Chakka Bandh Called on May 1 in Assam

In regard to this, the council has put forth a slew of demands which will coincide with Labour Day. The demands include the immediate implementation of welfare schemes for the motor workers and the establishment of Shramik Bhawan. They have demanded to amend the MV Act 1988 and drop the acts that go against the welfare of the workers. The council has also demanded to put an end to police atrocities meted out to the motor workers as well as demanding money in the name of illegal counters.