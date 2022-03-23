Assam: 48-Hour Chakka Bandh Called On March 28-29

The Assam Motor Workers Association (AMWA) has called for a 48-hour Chakka Bandh across on March 28 and March 29.

The two-day bandh has been called to protest against the state government’s harassment towards commercial motor vehicle owners and workers, the AMWA stated.

In a statement, the AMWA claimed that the state government failed to provide any kind of aid to commercial vehicle drivers and conductors who have faced severe economic difficulties over the last two years due to covid induced lockdown.

“While we were forced to take our vehicles off the road due to government-imposed lockdown, the same government is now bombarding us with fines and taxes on vehicles rather than giving us some relief,” the AMWA stated.

It further claimed that the Motor Shramik Kalyan Asoni (motor workers welfare scheme), which was introduced in the State Assembly, has not been implemented yet.

An AMWA member also said that the government is busy looting the public to fill its cash reserves.

All modes of public transport services, including buses and taxis, would remain off the roads on March 28 and March 29.

The All Assam Cab Operators Association has also extended support to the strike.

