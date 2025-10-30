26 ACS Officers Promoted to Secretary Grade; Assam Govt Announces Key IPS Transfers

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Government of Assam on Thursday approved the promotion of 26 Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers of the 1995 batch to the Secretary Grade, alongside a series of key transfers among senior police officials.

The promotions and transfers, issued by the Department of Personnel (A) and the Home (A) Department, mark a major mid-year overhaul in Assam’s administrative and policing framework.

26 ACS Officers Elevated to Secretary Grade

According to official notifications, 26 ACS officers have been promoted to the Grade of Secretary (ACS Cadre) to the Government of Assam in the pay scale of Rs. 65,000–1,12,000 per month with a Grade Pay of Rs. 18,500, along with other admissible allowances.

The list of promoted officers includes:

Bipul Saikia – Secretary, Transformation & Development Department Kulashree Nath – Secretary, Social Justice & Empowerment Department and Director, Welfare of SC (addl.) Krishna Baruah – Secretary, School Education Department and MD, Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (addl.) Vikram Dev Sarma – Secretary, Personnel Department Atul Kumar Sarma – Secretary, Administrative Reforms & Training, Pension & Public Grievance Department and Secretary, Assam State Information Commission (addl.) Sorman Ali Ahmed – Secretary, Welfare of Minorities & Development Department Arup Kumar Sarma – Secretary, Panchayat & Rural Development Department and Registrar of Firms and Societies (addl.) Diganta Baishya – Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Barpeta Atanu Sarma – Secretary, Administrative Reforms & Training, Pension & Public Grievance Department Kajori Rajkhowa – Secretary, Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture Department and Director, Sericulture (addl.) Alahzer Ali – Secretary, Department of Housing & Urban Affairs Mukut Phukan – Secretary, Printing & Stationery Department and Director, Printing & Stationery (addl.) Cauvery Borkakati Sarma – Secretary, Soil Conservation Department and CEO, SLNA (addl.) Monuj Kumar Baruah – Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Jorhat Simanta Kumar Das – District Commissioner, Biswanath Tankeswar Das – Secretary, Housing & Urban Affairs Department and Director, Municipal Administration (addl.) Sushama Hazarika – Secretary, Tribal Affairs (Plain) Department and Commissioner for Persons with Disability (addl.) Jatin Bora – District Commissioner, Chirang Ashrumoni Malakar – Secretary, Higher Education Department Joydeep Shukla – Principal Secretary, Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Dithakananda Hazarika – Secretary, Home & Political Department Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati – District Commissioner, Hojai Sanjoy Dutta – Secretary, School Education Department and Executive Director, Samagra Siksha Assam (addl.) Naranarayan Nath – Secretary, School Education Department and Secretary, Division I & II, ASSEB (addl.) Madhumita Bhagaboty – Secretary, School Education Department Pranjit Kumar Wary – Secretary, Mines & Minerals Department

The Personnel Department has clarified that the officers will be treated as regular promotees upon adjustment against regular vacancies, in accordance with the prescribed roster system. The rights of existing cadre officers will remain unaffected.

The promotion orders were issued under the signatures of M.S. Manivannan and Monita Borgohain, Commissioner and Secretary, Personnel (A) Department.

Key IPS Transfers Announced

Simultaneously, the Home (A) Department announced several significant IPS and APS transfers in the interest of public service.

Padmanabh Baruah, IPS (RR-2016), Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Guwahati, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Udalguri, replacing Pushkin Jain.

Pushkin Jain, IPS (RR-2017), Superintendent of Police, Udalguri, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, CID (Crime Against Women & Children), Assam.

The earlier order transferring Jagadish Das, APS (DR-2004), Superintendent of Police, Sadiya, as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Border), Guwahati, has been kept in abeyance until further orders.

Anjan Pandit, APS (DR-2010), Commandant of the 7th Assam Police Battalion, Charaikhola, Kokrajhar, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, CID (Zonal-I), Assam, Guwahati.

The transfer order was signed by Biswajit Pegu, Commissioner and Secretary, Home & Political Department. All officers are to assume their new responsibilities with immediate effect.

