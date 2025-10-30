What Happens When the Sea Itself Becomes India’s Partner in Growth?

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced that India Maritime Week 2025 has achieved an unprecedented milestone with investment commitments worth over ₹12 lakh crore, registering a remarkable 41% growth compared to the ₹8.5 lakh crore investment achieved during the 2023 edition.

Addressing a press briefing in Mumbai, Sonowal said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s maritime sector is being strengthened as a vital pillar of the nation’s economic resurgence and “Blue Economy” ambitions. “Prime Minister Modi has unveiled several transformative initiatives to modernize ports, enhance shipbuilding capacity, and ensure India’s leadership in the global maritime ecosystem,” Sonowal stated.

The highlight of India Maritime Week 2025 was the signing of over 600 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with both domestic and international investors, setting a new benchmark for the sector. The event, themed “Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision,” brought together leading global maritime powers, innovators, and policymakers to discuss strategies for sustainable growth and collaboration.

Major Announcements and Initiatives

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) unveiled its plan to expand its fleet to 216 ships by 2047 , aligning with the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision (MAKV) 2047, aimed at positioning India as a global maritime hub.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) launched the construction of 59 vessels valued at ₹47,800 crore, marking a significant step toward indigenizing shipbuilding and enhancing coastal industrial infrastructure.

The Green Ports Programme was launched to develop 100 clean and energy-efficient ports by 2040 with an investment of approximately ₹12,000 crore.

Eleven major ports will undergo modernization and digital transformation to promote sustainability, boost logistics efficiency, and enhance port connectivity.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated several landmark maritime projects on October 29 as part of India Maritime Week’s third day. These included initiatives to bolster the nation’s shipbuilding, waterways, and port modernization efforts.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Global Maritime India Forum (GMIF), which hosted top international maritime leaders, including ministers and global shipping CEOs, who discussed collaborative approaches to innovation, sustainability, and trade facilitation.

International Participation

India Maritime Week 2025 attracted participation from over 85 countries, 500 international companies, 350 global buyers, and more than 100,000 delegates. Major maritime nations such as Norway, Denmark, Singapore, Japan, Germany, Italy, France, and the UAE sent official delegations, reinforcing India’s growing stature as a global maritime partner.

Joint Working Groups and bilateral discussions were held with countries like Indonesia, Myanmar, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka to strengthen maritime trade and technological cooperation.

India’s Maritime Vision 2047

The event underlined India’s long-term maritime vision under Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which aims to make India a major driver of global maritime trade and innovation by the centenary of independence.

Union Minister Sonowal emphasized, “The signing of more than 600 MoUs represents not just investment deals but a collective commitment to a transformative and self-reliant maritime future. These projects will create thousands of jobs and enhance India’s shipbuilding, port logistics, and inland waterways sectors.”

He further added, “The 41% growth in investment commitments reflects Prime Minister Modi’s unwavering vision for maritime modernization and India’s leadership in the blue economy. Through dedication and innovation, we are moving towards a self-reliant and globally competitive maritime nation.”

India Maritime Week 2025 hosted 19 key conferences and over 50 thematic sessions, focusing on modernization, clean energy transition, coastal development, and innovation in maritime logistics.

With massive international participation and record-breaking investment commitments, the event marked a defining moment in India’s maritime resurgence—signifying a bold stride toward realizing the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ through the nation’s vast oceanic potential.

Also Read: Sarbananda Sonowal Hosts Indian Maritime Week 2025 Under Shipping Ministry