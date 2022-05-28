26 BJP Candidates will Win in KAAC Elections: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal exuding confidence said that 26 candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win in the upcoming Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections.
This was stated by the union minister on his visit to poll-bound Karbi Anglong district on Saturday. Sonowal campaigned for the BJP candidates of the council at Dokmoka.
Addressing the election rally, Sonowal said, “The people of Karbi Anglong will vote amply for the BJP due to the developmental works done by the party since 2016 in the district. We are confident that 26 candidates of BJP will win in the KAAC elections.”
Meanwhile, taking to twitter, Sonowal wrote, “The @BJP4Assam led Govt has brought an unprecedented era of peace and progress in Karbi Anglong. I urge all to vote for BJP to carry forward the unabated journey of development.”
He further wrote, “Beautiful Karbi Anglong will resonate with the victory bugle of @BJP4India. Campaigned for #KAACPolls @BJP4Assam candidates Shri Raju Tisso, Shri Lunsing Teron, Shri Ritesh Enghi & Shri Kache Rongpipi in Dokmoka. Gratitude to the people for the massive love and affection.”
The polling for KAAC elections will be held on June 8 and the counting will take place on June 12. The polling for 26 seats will be held across 906 polling stations. A total of 7,3,298 voters are eligible to cast their votes.
Also Read: IIT Guwahati to Probe Meghalaya Assembly Dome Collapse