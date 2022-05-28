IIT Guwahati to Probe Meghalaya Assembly Dome Collapse

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has directed the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) to audit the collapse of a steel dome from atop the under-construction state Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang.

The High Powered Committee of the Assembly had decided to entrust a third party institution to conduct an audit and investigate into the incident.

A portion of the newly constructed Meghalaya Legislative Assembly building collapsed on May 22. The 70 tonne dome of the Rs 177.7 crore building was constructed by an Uttar Pradesh based UPNRNNL.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “We expect them (IIT Guwahati) to come in the next couple of days and inspect. A complete study will be done. The probe will be completely independent in nature and independent from both the stakeholders, designer and the contractor and also from the government.”

He also said that the Assembly building was a highly technical project, as a project of this nature has never been done in the whole of North East.

He urged all concerned to wait for the inquiry report to present the real picture into the entire incident, adding that it will be premature to jump into any conclusion and blame anybody.

Work to erect the new Assembly building had commenced in 2019 and was scheduled to end in July this year.

