2.6 Million Pages of Assamese Literature Enter Digital Phase 2.0

In a landmark step towards preserving and modernising Assamese literature, Digitization 2.0 was formally launched today using royalty funds from Siang and Mautam (14th Edition) along with savings from earlier projects. The ambitious new phase will soon allow keyword-based searches across 2.6 million pages of Assamese literature, transforming the way readers, researchers, and scholars access and explore Assamese texts.

As part of the first instalment, a payment of ₹3.7 lakh has been made to Borno Labs, the official technology partner selected for this phase. Though the project currently has no external sponsor, the organisers expressed optimism, citing encouraging verbal commitments from potential supporters who recognise the cultural and academic importance of the initiative.

Meanwhile, Digitization 1.0 has entered its final stage after 48 months of continuous and dedicated effort, marking the close of a major chapter in Assamese literary digitisation and the beginning of a far more advanced one.

During a formal handover today, the project team provided Borno Labs with the work order, cheque, and a hard disk containing the complete 2.6 million pages of digitised content, officially setting the next phase in motion.

More than a technical upgrade, Digitization 2.0 is being seen as a cultural milestone — a major stride towards revolutionising content discovery in the Assamese language. The project is set to make literary works far more accessible, searchable, and research-friendly than ever before.

The team has set an ambitious but symbolic deadline: April 14, Bohag Bihu, Assam’s most significant cultural festival. If achieved, it will mark the digital rebirth of centuries of Assamese literary wealth on the Assamese New Year.