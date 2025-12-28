265 Bighas of Land to Be Cleared as Eviction Begins in Baghmari, Biswanath

Biswanath district administration will carry out a major eviction drive in Baghmari and Behali today, starting at 7 a.m. The operation aims to clear 265 bighas of land that have been illegally occupied.

The administration has prepared extensively for the drive. High-ranking officials from both the district administration and the police will oversee the operation, which will take place under tight security.

The entire area has already been divided into five zones for the eviction drive. For these five zones prepared for the operation, the district’s Commissioner has appointed government officers and staff under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Asim Borgohain and Bieali Sub-Divisional Commissioner Prabhat Pegu.

Over 20 bulldozers have been deployed near the Powergrid project, and thousands of security personnel have been brought in from nearby districts to manage any untoward incidents.

Earlier, notices were sent to 433 families living on the encroached land. However, 68 families approached the Gauhati High Court, which has stayed their eviction.

The remaining families, whose cases are not under court orders, will face eviction today.

