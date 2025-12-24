Hailakandi Eviction Notices Spark Fear Among 522 Families, MLA Raises Concerns

Fear and uncertainty have gripped the Damsara area under the Gharmura Reserved Forest in Hailakandi district after the Forest Department issued eviction notices to as many as 522 families, asking them to vacate their homes.

Following reports of the eviction drive, local MLA Suzam Uddin Laskar rushed to the area and met affected families to assess the situation on the ground. The MLA strongly opposed the move and raised questions over the manner in which the eviction notices were issued.

Addressing the residents, Laskar questioned why eviction drives were repeatedly being carried out in areas inhabited by people from a particular religious community.

“Why are such eviction drives being carried out again and again targeting people of one community? Where will these 522 families go?” he asked.

The MLA said he has appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure proper rehabilitation before any eviction is carried out. “Evicting families without providing them with alternative arrangements is unacceptable. No one’s home should be touched without proper resettlement,” he said.

The families, many of whom claim to have been living in the area for several years, are now worried about losing the only shelter they have. For several poor households, the eviction notices have triggered fears of homelessness.

Laskar also warned that eviction drives carried out on religious lines could have negative social consequences. He stressed the need for a humane approach and urged the government to reconsider its decision.

