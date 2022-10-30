27 Foreigners Booked for Proselytization in Assam

As many as 27 foreigners were booked for Proselytization activities in Assam which have posed as one of the major concerns for the state police.

Since last month, Assam Police have found several foreign nationals violating visa norms by involving in religious preaching and conversion activities in the state for last few weeks.

The foreigners booked for Proselytization activities include 17 Bangladeshis, three Swedish and seven Germans.

Special Director General of Police GP Singh said, “Though it’s not clear whether they were encouraging locals from the state to convert into Christianity, they were certainly involved in religious activities which are a clear violation of tourist visas. For taking part in religious activities, they need to take missionary visas.”

Notably, the three Swedish nationals were taken into custody for violating their visa provisions by attending a meeting in Dibrugarh district and deported on Thursday while seven German nationals were deported on Saturday.