Young story writer Upasana Saikia has been conferred the Munin Barkotoki Literary Award 2022.

Upasana Saikia received the honour for her manuscript of short stories ‘Halodhiya Jota’.

The Munin Barkotoki Memorial Trust was formed in the memory of renowned writer, critic and journalist Munin Barkotoki.

This award has been instituted to encourage young and promising writers in Assamese.

The award also consists of a cash prize of Rs 50,000 along with a citation and a plaque.