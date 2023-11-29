27,183 HSLC Meritorious Students from Assam Presented with Anundoram Borooah Award, 2023

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday felicitated and presented the Anundoram Borooah Award, 2023 to 27,183 students from the state who cleared their HSLC Examination with 75% or more marks.
Each student will receive Rs 15,000 each.
A total of Rs 40,77,45,000 has been sanctioned by the Government of Assam for the occasion.
Addressing the awardees today, the chief minister extended his heartfelt congratulations and encouraged them to dream big.
Cabinet ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary, Ranoj Pegu along with SEBA Chairman Ramesh Chand Jain and senior officials of the Education Dept were present on the occasion.
The event was conducted at Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium in Guwahati’s Panjabari area.
It should be mentioned that the state has been awarding the Anundoram Borooah Award since 2005.
Meanwhile, PM Schools for Rising India scheme were formally inaugurated today at the event.
Under this central government scheme, a grant of Rs 129 crore 46 lakh will be provided to 264 schools of the state.