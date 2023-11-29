Assam CM Affirms Completion of Jorhat-Majuli Bridge Construction by 2026

Furthermore, CM Sarma participated in a joint meeting with BJP, AGP, and Gana Shakti members of Majuli to strategize for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He underscored the importance of collectively conveying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental policies to the people.

Addressing the issue of women empowerment, Sarma highlighted the government's commitment to empowering Nari Shakti. He shared that, in the last 2.5 years, nearly Rs 2,100 crore has been invested to support 11 lakh women entrepreneurs in becoming credit-worthy under the flagship scheme, AMFIRS.