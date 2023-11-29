Assam CM Affirms Completion of Jorhat-Majuli Bridge Construction by 2026

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stated that the construction of the Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra River is progressing well and is anticipated to be inaugurated by April 2026.
Sarma reported that 20% of the bridge construction has been completed to date, expressing confidence that they aim to achieve 35% completion before the onset of the rainy season.
Additionally, plans are underway to commence the construction of approach roads on both sides, with an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, starting in 2024. The goal is to finalize these roadworks by April 2026, ultimately dedicating the bridge to the public.
During his inspection of the construction site connecting Jorhat to Majuli, the Chief Minister emphasized the significance of the bridge in enhancing communication between the two districts and boosting tourist influx in Sattra Nagari, Majuli. Sarma instructed officials involved to ensure the timely completion of the construction.
Furthermore, CM Sarma participated in a joint meeting with BJP, AGP, and Gana Shakti members of Majuli to strategize for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He underscored the importance of collectively conveying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental policies to the people.
Addressing the issue of women empowerment, Sarma highlighted the government's commitment to empowering Nari Shakti. He shared that, in the last 2.5 years, nearly Rs 2,100 crore has been invested to support 11 lakh women entrepreneurs in becoming credit-worthy under the flagship scheme, AMFIRS.
The Chief Minister also assessed the progress of the ongoing upgrade of the 19.457-km-long road connecting Majuli and Lakhimpur.