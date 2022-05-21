2nd Phase of Gunotsav Suspended in 3 Districts of Assam

The education department in Assam has suspended the second phase of Gunotsav 2022 in three districts of the state.

This was stated by Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Saturday. The second phase of Gunotsav has been postponed in South Salmara, Hojai and Hailakandi districts.

Meanwhile, Pegu said that the decision to organize the third phase of Gunotsav in Dima Hasao and Cachar districts will be taken after discussions.

The second phase will begin from May 23, while assessment will take place between May 24 and May 26.

It may be recalled that the first phase of Gunotsav 2022 was held from May 11 to May 14 in 11 districts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Gunotsav celebrations at Ghorabandha School at Sipajhhar in Darrang district.

Moreover, the third phase will begin from June 1 and the assessment will take place between June 2 and June 4. The third phase will include Baksa, Chirang, Dhubri, Dima Hasao, Jorhat, Kamrup metro, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and West Karbi Anglong.

